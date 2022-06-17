Worker seriously injured after being hit by state trooper in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. - A pedestrian was seriously injured in a crash involving a state trooper's vehicle Friday morning.

According to the Virginia State Police, at 7:13 a.m., the agency was called to investigate a crash on eastbound Route 58 involving a state vehicle and a pedestrian.

Police said that the victim, a worker, was setting up signage for upcoming work in and around the roadway. While doing so, the worker began walking across Route 58, causing traffic to come to a sudden stop.

A state trooper in an unmarked vehicle braked rapidly and swerved into the median in an attempt to avoid the stopped vehicles. When the patrol car went into the median, it collided with the worker.

The worker was transported to Norfolk Sentara Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The state trooper was not injured in the crash.

The crash is still under investigation, and the Virginia State Police Chesapeake Division Crash Reconstruction team responded to the scene to assist with the investigation.

At this time there are no further details to release.