Workers go door-to-door to get communities of color vaccinated

HAMPTON ROADS, Va.— Workers are tackling vaccine hesitancy at home.

Instead of asking people to come to them, they’re going out into the community to answer questions and help people get their shot.

Educate Vaccinate workers canvased Old Point Apartments in Hampton Monday morning. Every knock on the door was an opportunity to help save a life.

“You have to go where they are. You have to go where the hesitancy is,” said Gaylene Kanoyton who is the Vaccination Program Outreach Consultant with Elite Business Strategies.

Workers across the Commonwealth are talking to residents in Black and Latino communities about the COVID-19 vaccines and getting them signed up for an appointment if they’re ready.

“We want to make sure that people are able to get the information they need, get questioned answered and also get an appointment to get vaccinated, and if they need a ride, we can provide a [bus] voucher,” said Kanoyton.

Outreach specialists scheduled a vaccination appointment for Marcus Darnes, someone who overcame hesitancy after doing his own research.

“Everybody in my family has it; I’m the only one without it so I think if I want to be near my family, I think I need to get it too,” said Darnes.

Vaccination information was left for anyone who didn’t come to the door or wasn’t ready to make an appointment.

“It’s critical that we get everyone vaccinated and they know why they need to be vaccinated and not be afraid,” said Kanoyton.

This hyper-local effort is funded by Virginia Department of Emergency Management and will continue as long as the need is there.

