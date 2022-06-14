World Blood Donor Day: Find out where you can go to donate

The World Health Organization is getting the word out about the importance of donating blood.

The W.H.O. uses June 14th as the day to say the act of donating blood is an act of solidarity. It says a sufficient supply of blood and blood products is crucial part of an effective health system.

The American Red Cross says someone in the u-s needs blood every two seconds, but only two percent of Americans are blood donors.

The group also says donating blood is a way to thank the researchers and medical teams who work hard finding new ways to use donated blood to save lives.