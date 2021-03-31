Menu

France to close schools for 3 weeks, ban domestic travel for month as virus surges

Jean-Francois Badias/AP
Local prefect Josiane Chevalier, second right, and her aide watch French President Emmanuel Macron addressing the nation, in the local government building in Strasbourg, eastern France, Wednesday, March 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)
Virus Outbreak France
Posted at 3:17 PM, Mar 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-31 15:17:50-04

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron has announced a three-week nationwide school closure and a month-long domestic travel ban in an effort to fight the rapid spread of the virus.

In a televised address to the nation Wednesday night, Macron said efforts are needed as “the epidemic is accelerating.”

The move is a departure from the government’s policy in recent months, which has focused on regionalized restrictions.

School closures in particular had been seen as a very last resort.

This story is developing and will be updated.

