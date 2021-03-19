Menu

Police officers who fled Myanmar said they defied military's orders to kill protesters

Anupam Nath/AP
Police officers who fled Myanmar following a military coup display the three-finger salute at an undisclosed location bordering Myanmar, in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, Thursday, March 18, 2021. A group of Myanmar policemen raised athree-finger salute, a symbol of resistance, as they recounted their escape to India, after defying the Myanmar army orders to shoot people who opposed the Feb. 1 army coup in southeast Asian country. “We cannot hurt our people, that’s why we came to Mizoram,” said one of them, who hailed from the northwestern town of Tedim in Myanmar. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)
Posted at 7:12 AM, Mar 19, 2021
MIZORAM, India — Several Myanmar police officers say they fled to India after defying army orders to shoot opponents of last month's coup in their country.

“We cannot hurt our people, that’s why we came," one officer the Associated Press.

Indian villagers in Mizoram state have given shelter to 34 police personnel and one firefighter. They spoke on the condition of anonymity because of fears of retribution against family members still in Myanmar.

Estimates say over 100 people from Myanmar have entered India, but officials haven't disclosed any official totals.

Myanmar wants India to return the police officers. India’s Home Ministry has told four of its border states to prevent refugees from entering India except on humanitarian grounds.

Myanmar has seen several weeks of civil unrest following a coup d'état by the country's military earlier this year. Pro-democracy protests by citizens have been met with increasing violence by military officials in recent days.

