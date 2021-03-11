Prince William denies accusations of racism in Royal Family made by Prince Harry, Meghan

LONDON — Prince William has defended the U.K. royal family against accusations of racism made by his brother Prince Harry and his sister-in-law Meghan, saying the royals are “very much not a racist family.”

In comments made during a visit Thursday to an east London school, William became the first royal to directly address the explosive interview his brother and Meghan gave to Oprah Winfrey.

In Sunday's interview, Meghan described an incident when she was pregnant with her child, Archie, where a member of the institution was concerned about the color of his skin.

Meghan also described receiving a lack of support from the Royal Family throughout her marriage to Prince Harry, despite a series of negative press from British tabloids. During the interview on Sunday, Meghan described thoughts of suicide and says when she shared those thoughts with members of the institution she still did not receive the help she needed.

Buckingham Palace sought to respond to Harry and Meghan’s allegations of racism and mistreatment in a 61-word statement on Tuesday.

"The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan," the palace said. "The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members."

The statement, which was released nearly two days after the interview aired, has failed to quell the controversy generated by the interview.

Harry and Meghan stepped back as working members of the Royal Family in early 2020, at which time they left the U.K. They now live in California.

Last month, Buckingham Palace announced that neither would be returning as full-time working members and that Harry would be returning his honorary military titles to the Queen.