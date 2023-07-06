Wreaths Across America mobile exhibit coming to Nauticus to share exhibits, films & stories

Wreaths Across America is stopping by Nauticus with its mobile education exhibit on Thursday, July 6.

The organization says its mobile museum aims to honor veterans and supporters through interactive exhibits, short films and shared stories.

“The Mobile Education Exhibit provides the unique opportunity for communities to come together and share the stories of those who served and sacrifice," said Executive Director Karen Worcester.

During the mobile exhibit’s stop in Norfolk, veterans, active-duty military, their families and local community members are encouraged to stop by and enjoy the event.

The event is open to the public and free to attend. It will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.