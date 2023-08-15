WTKR News 3, American Red Cross partner in Labor of Love Blood Drive starting Sept. 1

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — WTKR News 3 is partnered with the American Red Cross for the Labor of Love Blood Drive over Labor Day weekend.

The drive will take place at three different malls throughout the areas.

Below consists of a list of different locations you can go to donate and the date and times the events will be taking place.

Patrick Henry Mall

12300 Jefferson Ave, Newport News, VA 23602

(Outside entrance next to H&M)



Friday, Sept. 1 - 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 2 - 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 3 - 12 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 4 - 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Greenbrier Mall

1401 Greenbrier Pkwy, Chesapeake, VA 23320

(First floor entrance between Dick's Sporting Goods/food court)



Friday, Sept. 1 - 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 2 - 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 3 - 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 4 - 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Chesapeake Square Mall

4200 Portsmouth Blvd, Chesapeake, VA 23321

(Between Burlington and Target)

