WTKR News 3, American Red Cross partner in Labor of Love Blood Drive starting Sept. 1

News 3 teams up with American Red Cross for Labor of Love blood drive
News 3 teams up with American Red Cross for Labor of Love blood drive
Posted at 12:13 PM, Aug 15, 2023
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — WTKR News 3 is partnered with the American Red Cross for the Labor of Love Blood Drive over Labor Day weekend.

The drive will take place at three different malls throughout the areas.

Below consists of a list of different locations you can go to donate and the date and times the events will be taking place.

Patrick Henry Mall
12300 Jefferson Ave, Newport News, VA 23602
(Outside entrance next to H&M)

  • Friday, Sept. 1 - 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Saturday, Sept. 2 - 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
  • Sunday, Sept. 3 - 12 p.m. - 3 p.m.
  • Monday, Sept. 4 - 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Greenbrier Mall
1401 Greenbrier Pkwy, Chesapeake, VA 23320
(First floor entrance between Dick's Sporting Goods/food court)

  • Friday, Sept. 1 - 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Saturday, Sept. 2 - 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
  • Sunday, Sept. 3 - 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
  • Monday, Sept. 4 - 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Chesapeake Square Mall
4200 Portsmouth Blvd, Chesapeake, VA 23321
(Between Burlington and Target)

  • Friday, Sept. 1 - 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Saturday, Sept. 2 - 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
  • Monday, Sept. 4 - 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
