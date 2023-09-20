WTKR News 3 recognized by Newport News schools for 'accurate and balanced' coverage

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — WTKR News 3 has been named to the 2023 Virginia School Board's Association Media Honor Roll for its "accurate and balanced coverage" by the Newport News School Board.

Newport News recognized News 3 at a school board meeting on Tuesday night.

Citing News 3's balanced coverage of school events, the organization's dedication to highlighting positive stories in Hampton Roads, and commitment to supporting local educators and literacy efforts through the If You Give a Child a Book campaign, the school board presented WTKR with a "Resolution of Recognition" certifying the station's placement in the Media Honor Roll.

“It’s such an honor for the News 3 team to be recognized by the Newport News School Board for our efforts to cover issues that matter to the district’s parents, students and staff," said Allison Herman, news director for WTKR/WGNT. "We strive each day to provide accurate and fair information for the communities we serve. It’s even more special that our efforts to highlight positivity with our Positively Hampton Roads and Everyday Hero segments are noticed and appreciated.”

News 3 has covered countless stories about the Newport News community this year with touchpoints to audiences across our broadcast and digital channels.

“Digital channels are often the first place we reach audiences with our news coverage,” said Jon Sham, director of digital media at WTKR/WGNT. “This recognition from the Newport News School Board is a testament to the efforts of every member of our organization — including our hard-working digital staff who ensure we always meet audiences where they are.”

Reporters, anchors, producers, photojournalists, editors, production staff, and editorial management all take great pride in highlighting the stories that matter most with objectivity and balanced coverage, honoring the legacy of company founder E.W. Scripps.

“I am honored that WTKR has been recognized by the Newport News School District for our unwavering dedication to balanced and impactful local journalism," said Adam Chase, vice president and general manager if WTKR/WGNT. "It is a testament to our team's passion and commitment to serving this community, ensuring that every story we tell resonates with depth and authenticity. As the VP/GM of WTKR, I see every day how much our team cares about Hampton Roads, and we pledge to continue our mission to inform and inspire our community through the power of storytelling.”