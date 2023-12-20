WTKR-WGNT's Adam Chase named general manager of the year

Adam Chase, vice president and general manager at WTKR-WGNT, was named general manager of the year by the Broadcasting + Cable Awards.

B+C's article about Chase mentions his community engagement, willingness to take risks that will enhance the audience experience, and his leadership through a both station and company-wide reorganization this year.

“You can’t be an office dweller in this job,” Chase told B+C. “You’re serving two communities: the internal one in your office, and your community. So I like to be walking around, listening, talking to people, learning what’s happening inside. Too often in this role, you get bogged down with just the business of this station and you lose sight of the people.”

News 3's news director Allison Herman also spoke to B+C on Chase's behalf, saying she's never had “a general manager so hands-on in creating a place that’s more inviting.”

The award category was for stations in markets sized 26-50. The Norfolk-Portsmouth-Newport News market is currently the 43rd biggest market in TV news.

