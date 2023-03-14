YMCAs across Hampton Roads 'Pack the Bus' with items for women & children in need

Six local YMCA locations participated in the second annual “Pack the Bus” drive.

During the drive, cleaning supplies, bedding, kitchen appliances, laundry supplies and more were collected for the Help and Emergency Response, or “H.E.R.,” Shelter. The items will be donated to women and children fleeing situations of domestic or sexual violence, homelessness, and human trafficking.

Deborah Apperson, The H.E.R. Shelter’s Community Engagement Manager, says the supplies will help the shelter’s staff meet the needs of the people in the organization’s shelters.

“We keep everything in storage. And every client that moves out, whatever they need, we try to help all of our clients to receive what they need to set up at home,” said Apperson.

The H.E.R. Shelter serves Chesapeake and Portsmouth, but supplies were dropped off at YMCA locations in Portsmouth, Norfolk, Chesapeake, and Virginia Beach. H.E.R.'s Portsmouth location serves as the only homeless shelter in the city.

To learn more about the H.E.R. Shelter's work, click here.