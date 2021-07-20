York Co. deputies looking for missing 66-year-old man last seen near Kiln Creek area of Newport News

YORK Co., Va. - The York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a man who was reported missing Tuesday morning.

Authorities say 66-year-old Gary Wayne Grey was last seen around Ottis Street in the Kiln Creek area heading into Newport News around 10 a.m.

Grey is described as a white man who has brown hair and blue eyes. He is about 6' tall, weighs 200 pounds and has a large scar on the left side of his face and no top teeth.

Grey was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and green pants.

If you have seen Grey or know where he may be, you are asked to call 911 or the sheriff's office's tip line at (757) 890-4999 and refer to case # 2102391.

