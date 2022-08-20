York Co. Firefighters investigate commercial structure fire in Freedom Industrial Park

YORK COUNTY, Va. - Firefighters are investigating a commercial structure fire at the Freedom Industrial Park.

The fire occurred Friday, just after 9 p.m. Crews from the York County Department of Fire & Life Safety was dispatched to an automatic fire alarm at 337 Redoubt Road which is the location of Atlantic Marine Services and Custom Gardens Landscaping in the Freedom Industrial Park.

Soon after units were dispatched, a citizen reported flames from the building and the incident was upgraded to a structure fire.

When crews arrived they found heavy fire and heat conditions in the building. Crews initiated an aggressive fire attack. Officials say there was extensive fire damage sustained to the structure.

There were no civilian or firefighter injuries reported.

The Newport News Fire Department provided mutual aid support at the fire incident. Hampton Fire and Rescue along with Navy Region Mid-Atlantic also provided backfill coverage. The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office assisted on the scene with traffic control.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

