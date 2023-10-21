York Co. man arrested in connection to strangled woman: Williamsburg police

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — A 44-year-old York County man was arrested in connection to the strangulation of a woman in the early hours of Oct. 14.

Williamsburg police first responded to the 500 block of York Street at 2 a.m. Saturday for a domestic incident, according to the WPD. Officers found a woman with strangulation injuries and transported her to a local hospital.

Before police arrived, Jeffery Haywood fled the scene on the black bicycle, according to the WPD. Investigators got arrest warrants for Haywood for domestic assault, strangulation, petit larceny, property damage, prevention of 911 and willful destruction of physical evidence.

The WPD says Haywood was arrested on Friday with the help of the James City County Police Department.

Anyone with information about the case should contact the Williamsburg Police Department at 757-220-2331 or submit a tip anonymously through Peninsula Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or online. Police say tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.