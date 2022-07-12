YORK Co., Va. - A 2-year-old girl died in York County last Thursday. As authorities investigate her death, her parents are behind bars for charges of felony child neglect.

According to court records, 29-year-old Anna Raines and 37-year-old Jesse Gunn's charges are unrelated to their daughter's death.

A criminal complaint states that Raines called 911 last Thursday to say that her child wasn’t breathing.

When investigators arrived at the scene, they said the child's front and back were discolored, and one of her arms felt colder than the rest of her body. There were also crease lines on the child's face as if she had been sleeping on pillows or sheets.

Court documents also say the house was in disarray when investigators arrived, with three cigarette butts and loose change found inside the child's crib, as well as urine-soaked blankets and suspected heroin inside the child's diaper bag.

Authorities say the child's parents gave conflicting statements about when they found the child unresponsive. Raines told investigators that she had overdosed on opiates in the past three days and that she was an avid user. The child's father, Gunn, also admitted to drug use.

Several people who live nearby were stunned, saddened and shocked about the child’s death. One neighbor we spoke to said she had seen Raines and Gunn walking with their child and that they always seemed to be doting on her.

Gunn and Raines have a hearing on October 5, 2022. They are currently being held without bond.