York Co. Schools looks to more training, staff following teachers facing charges

YORK COUNTY, Va. — Following three teachers being charged with assault since the start of November, York Co. Superintendent Dr. Victor Shandor says the school division is working to address the situation including add more staff.

So far, the exact circumstances of the latest incident at Grafton High School have not been made public.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office says a teacher named Karmon Weidlich grabbed a student and pulled their hair.

On social media, some have been saying they want to hear her side of the story, including one woman who posted that her son is in her English class.

News 3 called Weidlich Tuesday. She didn't answer, but later texted back saying she can't comment.

Court documents that may shed more light on the case were not available Tuesday.

She's now the third teacher to be charged with assaulting a student in York County since the start of November.

It all started on Nov. 2 when court documents say a substitute teacher at Grafton Middle dragged a 12-year old special needs student across the gym floor.

Warren Hyde faces multiple charges, including two felonies.

Then on Nov. 16, court documents say a teacher at Mount Vernon Elementary School named Elizabeth Sparr hit a six-year old student on the back of the head with closed fists.

"Learning that an adult trusted to work with children may have violated that trust is unsettling," said Dr. Shandor at the most recent school board meeting just before Thanksgiving, prior to the third incident.

Shandor said the division was adding in more de-escalation training and hiring six additional behavior technicians.

"These incidents are not reflective or our division's core values and priorities, which we expect all employees to uphold," he said.

He says when teachers are hired they have to go through a national criminal background check, including fingerprinting.

He says they will do more following these incidents and will provide an update at the School Board meeting next week.