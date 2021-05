YORK CO., Va. - McReynolds Athletic Complex will host a Pop-Up Pfizer vaccination clinic today, May 6, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The complex is located off of Route 17.

The vaccine is available to those 16 and older, and patients under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Walk-ins are welcome and are encouraged to visit the clinic within vaccination hours, but participants must complete their registration form online.