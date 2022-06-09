York Co. teacher arrested, charged with taking indecent liberties with a child

YORK Co., Va. - A Tabb High School teacher was arrested Thursday morning after the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office said it received a report of an inappropriate relationship between the teacher and students.

According to the YPSO, 32-year-old Kristen McAllister was charged with two felony counts of taking indecent liberties with a child by a person in a custodial or supervisory relationship and two misdemeanor counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The investigation began after YPSO deputies received a tip regarding an alleged relationship between McAllister and students.

YPSO has currently identified one victim of crimes that occurred in the latter part of 2021.

If you or someone you know has any information regarding this case, please call the FB Tip Line at (757) 890- 4999 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.