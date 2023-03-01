York County deputies investigating shooting at Kiln Creek-area hotel

YORK COUNTY, Va. — One person has been detained and another is in the hospital after a shooting at a hotel in York County Wednesday.

Just before 4:55 p.m., York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office deputies were called to the 200 block of Cybernetics Way in the Kiln Creek area. They found one man had been shot. He was taken to Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News.

Authorities said one person had been detained, but there were no details on whether charges were filed.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information to call the tip line at 757-890-4999 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.