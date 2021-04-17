York County man arrested on possession, production of child pornography charges

YORK COUNTY, Va. - A York County man was arrested Wednesday on several counts of possession and production of child pornography.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office, along with the Office of the Attorney General, arrested 41-year-old Robert Lyle Hoffman. Officials say he resides in the Lexington Subdivision of Kiln Creek.

Officials received tips from the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes against Children Task Force and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children which led to Hoffman's arrest.

As a result, Hoffman now faces one count of possession of child pornography, nine counts of second or subsequent possession of child pornography, one count of production of child pornography, and 9 counts of second or subsequent production of child pornography.

Hoffman is being held in the Virginia Regional Jail without bond.

“I am extremely proud of the work of our Investigators. These cases are not easy to work. Exposure to child pornography can be stressful and traumatic in its own right. Despite this, protecting the children of our community will always be a priority of the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office,” Sheriff Diggs stated.