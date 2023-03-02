Watch Now
News

Actions

York County Public Library launches partnership with ‘Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library’

dolly parton imagination library
York County Virginia Public Library/yorkcounty.gov
dolly parton imagination library
Posted at 10:38 AM, Mar 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-02 10:38:31-05

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is now available to children who live in select local regions.

The program, inspired by Parton’s mission to inspire children to “dream more, learn more, care more and be more," provides free books to children.

The book titles offered by the program are “carefully selected” by a panel of experts called the Blue Ribbon Book Selection Committee.

The York County Virginia Public Library says the committee selects books across different genres that are age-appropriate.

The program is open to children under the age of five residing in the following areas: York County, Newport News, Hampton, James City County, Williamsburg, Poquoson and Isle of Wight.

After completing the registration process, parents can expect books to start arriving at their homes eight to ten weeks later.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV