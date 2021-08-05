York County School Board votes to make masks optional after hearing both sides of heated debate

YORK Co., Va. – It was a heated debate Wednesday night over masks in York County schools.

The school board held a special session voting to make masks optional for students and staff while inside school buildings.

This came after listening to members of the community, both for and against wearing masks in school.

“So, everyone here is talking about how healthy children are - my child is not. We live in a society, and societies are built on collective cooperation and collective good. I know you all are aware of the responsibility that we have to take care of children,” said one parent.

Another said, “My problem with masks are, when my seventh grade son was coming home with headaches, having to run laps in gym class, to the point of almost vomiting... this is not healthy! It really isn't. My 4-year-old goes to Little Log Cabin [a daycare on Rt. 17], she comes home crying, doesn't want to go to school the next day because she has to wear a mask.”

Masks will still be required on school buses. They will not be required while eating, during recess or when people are outdoors.

