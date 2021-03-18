York County School Division students to return to classrooms 4 days a week beginning March 29

YORK Co., Va. - The York County School Division released plans for a more traditional school schedule that will see students back in the classroom for four days a week.

According to a release by the YCSD, in the Expanded Hybrid Model, eligible students enrolled in Cohorts 1 and 2 of the Flexible Framework will attend school together on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, with Wednesday remaining a Student Support and Independent Learning Day.

Students enrolled in the YCSD Virtual Academy will remain virtual and will continue to follow their existing schedules.

The Expanded Hybrid Model will be phased in based on grade, with students in grades pre-K through 2, grade 6 and grades 9-12 beginning the schedule March 29 and grades 3 through 5, 7 and 8 beginning April 12, following Spring Break.

The division will continue to promote physical distancing in each classroom based on the available space and the number of students present.

Though combining cohorts to achieve the 4-day school week will result in distances of less than six feet in most classrooms, this aligns with the new state guidance recommending a minimum of 3-6 feet.

For more information, visit the YCSD's website here.

