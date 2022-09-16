York County Schools adopt clear bag policy for high school athletics

YORK COUNTY, Va. - York County Schools added two new safety measures this year for high school athletics: a clear bag policy and metal detectors.

“We’d rather be proactive and not have any issues, than reactive and something happen and we have to change procedures,” said Dr. Aaron Butler, director of school administration.

The new rules state the clear bag must be smaller than 12x6x12 inches. A clear gallon-sized ziplock bag is also permitted, as well as a small clutch.

Prohibited items include backpacks, purses, diaper bags, and briefcases. Butler said it's all in an effort to minimize any potential threats.

“At our venues, we really want to be family focused and invite all of our families in, but at the same time when we have mass crowds and lots of people we want to make sure that safety is important and that we put that first,” Butler said.

News 3 reached out to the following school districts to see if they have a clear bag policy; none do: