York County Sheriff: Gas station clerk shoots suspected robber multiple times

Posted at 4:59 PM, Nov 28, 2023
YORK COUNTY, Va. - A gas station clerk shot a suspected robber multiple times Tuesday morning, according to Sheriff Ron Montgomery.

He said the call came in around 9 a.m. at Joe's Kwik Mart near Ella Taylor Road and George Washington Memorial Highway.

The sheriff said a 38-year-old Newport News man announced he was robbing the store. The sheriff said that's when a male clerk pulled out a gun and shot the suspect two to three times.

The suspect has had at least one surgery related to his injuries. The sheriff told News 3 this type of crime is unusual for the area.

"This is a very rare occurrence for York County; it's not that we don't have robberies from time to time, but a robbery coupled with a shooting is very rare," said Montgomery.

The sheriff also said there is video surveillance of the shooting. He said it's unclear if the clerk is a legal gun owner and could face charges.

This incident is still under investigation.

