York-Poquoson liaison appointed to connect law enforcement, community

YORKTOWN, Va. – Most days, you’ll find D’Shawn Wright at his gym, Body by D in Yorktown.

There, people aren’t just pumping iron. They’re getting pumped up by the gym’s owner.

Annie DelBel

As people work out, Wright is helping to better the relationships between the community and police.

“I love people,” Wright said. “Plain and simple, I love people and I just want the best for people.”

That love is clear. His volunteer work with schools and organizations, and as a mentor, over the years, is plastered all over the gym’s walls.

Wright’s knack for bringing the community together and his notoriety in the area has recently earned him a new title. He was sworn in on Feb. 15 as the special assistant to the York-Poquoson Sheriff for community relations.

The role is a first-of-its-kind position in York County created by Sheriff Ron Montgomery himself.

“It’s basically just giving him a title for something that he’s already been doing for many years but making him officially a part of the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office,” Montgomery said.

The goal, he said, is to break down barriers in neighborhoods, address concerns, and make communities safer.

“Citizens don’t want you just to show up when something’s gone bad,” said Montgomery. “When you get out of the car and take the time to get to know people in their neighborhoods and their communities and help them deal with lesser problems on a regular basis…it builds that trust between us and the community so that when something does occur, and we need some information on it, they're much more likely to come forward and provide that information if we have that relationship with the community and we don't take that for granted.”

Wright said he’ll talk to community members about different issues while building connections between those who wear the badge and the people they serve.

“So, really, be that gap, bridge that gap between the community and law enforcement,” he said. “So many of our problems are based on because people don’t interact with each other. The way to break that is by talking to other people who look different than you.”

Some of those interactions are already paying off with people at Body by D Gym & Fitness Center, including Du-Shawn Hooks of Hampton who also trains there.

“Whether it’s dealing with kids; whether it’s dealing with family; whether it’s dealing with just life itself, we’re about helping others no matter who you are,” Hooks said. “[Wright's] definitely been there for me since day one.”

The community liaison takes the job seriously.

“This right here is a true honor,” Wright said pointing to his official badge from the sheriff’s office.

The special assistant to the sheriff role is one Wright said he’s not even getting paid for.

“I want to be able to give back and that’s what we’re doing…and also, I get to have a cool office,” he laughed.

If you’d like to be a part of the conversation, Wright and Sheriff Montgomery are holding a roundtable event that’ll be open to the public. It’s taking place on March 22 at 6 p.m. at Body by D gym at 106 N. Constitution Drive in Yorktown.