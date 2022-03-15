York-Poquoson sheriff stepping down at end of year to run for state Senate

YORK Co., Va. - The head of the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office is vying for a seat in the Virginia Senate.

Sheriff Danny Diggs, who will retire at the end of the year, announced he will run for state senator in the 24th Senate District. According to his official website, he will run as a conservative.

His early departure means Maj. Ron Montgomery will be appointed by the Circuit Court as the next sheriff of York County and the City of Poquoson. Montgomery has served as chief deputy under Diggs for the last 23 years and expressed desire to run for election in November 2023.

“I am very pleased that Major Montgomery will be the next Sheriff. I fully and wholeheartedly have total confidence in his ability to run the office effectively and efficiently and I will endorse and support his election in November of 2023," Sheriff Diggs said.

Diggs been in law enforcement for 45 years.

Montgomery added, “I will maintain the standard of excellence established for the Sheriff’s Office under Sheriff Diggs for the past twenty-three years. I will continue to build upon the outstanding relationship the Sheriff’s Office has with the citizens of York County and the City of Poquoson.”