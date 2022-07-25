York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office investigating shooting

YORK Co., Va. - The York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a shooting Monday afternoon.

According to a Facebook post made by the sheriff's office, the shooting happened in the 300 block of Corvette Drive.

The sheriff's office asked that anyone in the Corvette Drive area who saw anything suspicious between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. to contact the office at (757) 890-4999.

The sheriff's office also asked for residents of Corvette Drive to check their home security cameras for "anything that looks out of place."

There is currently no information on how many people were injured or what led to the shooting.

News 3 is working to learn more.