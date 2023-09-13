11-month old & dog left in hot car both die; York Co. woman arrested: Sheriff

YORK COUNTY, Va. — Sheriff Montgomery with the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office released information regarding an arrest in the death of an 11-month-old baby on September 12.

Court records show 40-year-old Kristen Graham was taken into custody on Tuesday and charged with felony child neglect in the case.

The Sheriff said that Graham is accused of leaving an infant that she was the occasional caretaker of in a hot car.

On the morning of Sept. 12, Graham received a phone call from a friend in Newport News asking her to bring her a pack of cigarettes.

She then drove to Newport News to bring the cigarettes and some apple juice to her friend as the infant and a small dog rode along with her, the Sheriff explained.

She returned home to 3600 block Seaford Rd in York Co. the next day where, according to officials, Graham rolled up the windows in her car and left the dog and child inside.

Sheriff Montgomery believes she left them in the car for roughly six hours and then found the infant and dog deceased after she was woken up by a phone call.

An unnamed person who took the child to the hospital put the infant in a black plastic bag, Sheriff Montgomery stated.

Officials are waiting for the autopsy results and more to determine if charges could be upgraded to homicide.