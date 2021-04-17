York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office search for 2 men wanted in connection to Coventry shooting

YORK COUNTY, Va. - The York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office is searching for two men of interest in a shooting that took place in Coventry on April 11.

Officials say the shooting took place in the front yard of a home in the 100 block of Ivy Arch around 4:25 a.m.

Police say the shooting does not appear to be a random act of violence and that it was a targeted shooting.

One person is currently in the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Officials ask if anyone can identify the two men pictured or have any information regarding this shooting, to please call the tip line at 757-890-4999 or 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.