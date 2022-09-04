York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office search for wanted suspect, considered armed and dangerous

YORK COUNTY, Va. - York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office is searching for a wanted suspect.

The suspect in question ran from deputies and is out on foot in the area of Ilex, Dare Road and/or Lakeside Drive. Police describe him as an approximately 6’1 38-year-old black man with a dark motorcycle jacket that has some red on it and a black and silver motorcycle helmet.

Authorities has many deputies searching the area along with K9 tracking.

Police are asking those with a Ring, Nest or any other home security system to please check your footage to see if you see anyone running on your property. If you see anything please call 911. Videos can be sent to shield@yorkcounty.gov.

“Please stay inside your homes if you live in this area. The suspect is considered armed and dangerous,” said York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office.