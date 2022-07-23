YORK Co., Va. - The York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office obtained warrants for two 18-year-old Hampton men in connection with an incident that occurred in York County early in July.

According to the sheriff's office, Laquan Petties-Wallace and Xavier Moore are wanted on firearms charges connected to a July 7 incident in the county.

Petties-Wallace is wanted on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, reckless handling of a firearm and concealed weapon. The sheriff's office said he is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 100 pounds, with a distinctive neck tattoo.

Moore is wanted on charges of reckless handling of a firearm and concealed weapon. He is 6 feet tall and 190 pounds.

If you know the location of either of these subjects, contact the YPSO at (757) 890-4999 or Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Refer to report #2202979.