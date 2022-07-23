Watch Now
News

Actions

York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office searching for 2 18-year-old Hampton men wanted on firearms charges

294216830_356397690017335_9049067525269004193_n.png
York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office
Moore (left) and Petties-Wallace (right)
294216830_356397690017335_9049067525269004193_n.png
294680175_356397713350666_509506726450866808_n.png
294018336_356397680017336_2472798050718946594_n.png
294850892_356397700017334_667881734237720149_n.png
Posted at 7:32 AM, Jul 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-23 07:32:02-04

YORK Co., Va. - The York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office obtained warrants for two 18-year-old Hampton men in connection with an incident that occurred in York County early in July.

According to the sheriff's office, Laquan Petties-Wallace and Xavier Moore are wanted on firearms charges connected to a July 7 incident in the county.

Petties-Wallace is wanted on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, reckless handling of a firearm and concealed weapon. The sheriff's office said he is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 100 pounds, with a distinctive neck tattoo.

Moore is wanted on charges of reckless handling of a firearm and concealed weapon. He is 6 feet tall and 190 pounds.

If you know the location of either of these subjects, contact the YPSO at (757) 890-4999 or Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Refer to report #2202979.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo