Yorktown crates updated policy on 'appropriate messaging' after 'Let's go Brandon' parade boat made national headlines

YORKTOWN, Va. - After making national news last year, the annual boat parade in Yorktown will continue in 2022.

The parade happens around the holidays each winter and boats deck out in creative light displays.

Last year one boat had a lighted sign stating, “FJB”– a phrase that stands for “F – Joe Biden” and “Let’s Go Brandon,” which references those who do not support the President. A panel of judges awarded it “Best in Show.” Hours later, the committee disqualified the boat because of what the letters spelled out.

A member of the Board of Directors for The Yorktown Foundation, issued a statement apologizing after the parade.

Capt. Bill Berger owns the boat and previously told News 3 he was clear on his parade entry application that his theme was “Let’s Go Brandon.”

“I think our message got across,” Berger said. News 3 asked what the meaning behind the message was and he added, “We have a horrible president,” Berger responded. “Is it inappropriate? In today’s world, I don’t think so.”

In light of the issue last year, the Yorktown Foundation has now updated its policy, adding that the parade will still go on in 2022.

The policy now addresses messaging by participants at their sponsored events.

It now addresses the use of political speech, divisive rhetoric, hate speech, hate groups, hate symbols and other profane or inappropriate displays. Click here to view that policy.