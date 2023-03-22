Yorktown middle schooler wins ‘Thank a Teacher’ art contest, earns $2k for her school

YORKTOWN, Va. – A Yorktown middle school student paid homage to her teachers through her artwork and secured funding for her school in the process.

Allie Beatley is a seventh grader at Grafton Middle School.

The Virginia Lottery says her artwork was one of nearly 700 entries in its “Thank a Teacher” Art Contest, in which students submitted pieces of art that celebrate teachers.

The piece Allie submitted depicts a drawing of a school with the following message: “We’ve never seen your cape or masks, but we see your superpowers every day. Teachers are the real heroes.”

The lottery picked three winners: an elementary student, a middle school student and a high school student. Allie ended up winning the middle school category!

For her win, the lottery gifted Allie a $200 gift card and gave $1,000 to Grafton Middle School. The Supply Room, one of the lottery’s “Thank a Teacher” campaign partners, also contributed $1,000 to the school’s art department, bringing the donation total for the school to $2,000.