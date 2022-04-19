Youngkin announces Google will invest $300M into Virginia

Governor Glenn Youngkin announced alongside Google Vice President & Chief Internet Evangelist Vint Cerf that Google has pledged to invest $300 million in Virginia.

Google announced a $250,000 grant to Virginia’s computer science advocacy and service provider, CodeVA. They will partner together with Google and other critical stakeholders to bring computer science opportunities to students.

They will develop a network of computer science lab schools, provide computer science professional development opportunities for computer science teachers and expand computer science resources for Virginia’s students and workers looking to re-skill for the knowledge economy.

Google and Governor Youngkin made the announcement today at an event at Google’s office in Reston on Tuesday.

Google will also partner with Virginia's Community College Systems 23 colleges and their 5 Higher Education Centers. This will bring the opportunity to provide professional certificates to help workers and learners gain the most in-demand skills and competencies. T

“Google’s investment and partnership announcement is a timely and exciting development for the Commonwealth. Code with Google and CodeVA will prepare the next generation of Virginia’s students for careers in computer science. As governor, I am committed to creating workforce development opportunities, expanding our computer science opportunities for Virginia’s students, and reestablishing high expectations in education. Now the general assembly must act to move forward with lab schools to maximize the potential of the partnerships announced today for the benefit of Virginia’s students,” said Governor Youngkin.