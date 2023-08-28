Youngkin brings 'Parents Matter' conversation to Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-Virginia) is bringing his 'Parents Matter' conversation tour to Virginia Beach on Monday afternoon.

Youngkin has been holding these events around the state over the past few months.

During the events, Youngkin discusses "empowering parents."

It's a theme Youngkin has talked about since he began running for office.

The visit comes after the Dept. of Education released updated policies for how schools are supposed to treat transgender or non-binary students.

The updated policies say students should be referred to by the pronouns on their official records and should use the bathroom of their biological sex.

Staff can only refer to students by another name or pronoun if a student submits a request to the school in writing.

Last week, the Virginia Beach School Board voted to not adopt them, but could revisit them at a later date.

Monday's event is taking place at the Bow Creek Rec Center.

