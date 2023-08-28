Watch Now
News

Actions

Youngkin brings 'Parents Matter' conversation to Virginia Beach

youngkin
AP
FILE - Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin speaks prior to signing a bill that bans mask mandates in public schools in Virginia on the steps of the Capitol Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Richmond, Va. Virginians have used a tip line Youngkin set up to submit concerns about curriculum, remote learning, controversial books, mask policies, teachers and other topics, according to a sampling of emails provided to news outlets as part of a settlement agreement. While some positive feedback was included in the batch, the majority expressed anger or frustration with teachers, administrators and school policies. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
youngkin
Posted at 10:54 AM, Aug 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-28 10:54:53-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-Virginia) is bringing his 'Parents Matter' conversation tour to Virginia Beach on Monday afternoon.

Youngkin has been holding these events around the state over the past few months.

During the events, Youngkin discusses "empowering parents."

It's a theme Youngkin has talked about since he began running for office.

Library books

News

Debate over books in Hampton Roads schools continues

Brendan Ponton
6:51 AM, Aug 24, 2023

As school year begins, debate over books in schools continues in Hampton Roads

The visit comes after the Dept. of Education released updated policies for how schools are supposed to treat transgender or non-binary students.

The updated policies say students should be referred to by the pronouns on their official records and should use the bathroom of their biological sex.

Staff can only refer to students by another name or pronoun if a student submits a request to the school in writing.

Last week, the Virginia Beach School Board voted to not adopt them, but could revisit them at a later date.

Monday's event is taking place at the Bow Creek Rec Center.

Stay with News 3 for updates on the visit.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV