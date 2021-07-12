Watch
Youngkin declines debate in part over moderator Woodruff

Kate Magee Joyce/AP
This Jan. 10. 2021 image provided but the Youngkin for Governor campaign shows Glenn Youngkin in Richmond, Va. The GOP gubernatorial candidate will be chosen during the party's May 8 nominating convention. (Kate Magee Joyce/Youngkin for Governor Campaign via AP)
GOP Convention-Virginia
Posted at 6:12 PM, Jul 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-12 18:12:06-04

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Republican gubernatorial nominee Glenn Youngkin’s campaign says the the political newcomer will not debate Democratic nominee Terry McAuliffe at a perennial event hosted by the state bar association, in part because of the journalist moderator.

A strategist for Youngkin told The Associated Press that the campaign objected to veteran journalist Judy Woodruff moderating the Virginia Bar Association debate scheduled for later this month.

Jeff Roe says the campaign took issue with Woodruff’s $250 charitable donation over a decade ago to the Clinton Foundation, because of McAuliffe’s close ties to Bill and Hillary Clinton. Woodruff is a veteran journalist who anchors “PBS NewsHour.”

A PBS spokesman didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

