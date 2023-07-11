Youngkin says US southern border connected to Va. fentanyl crisis; DEA says sources are more diverse

NORFOLK, Va. — News 3 has shared story after story from families who are grieving losses caused by illicit fentanyl.

The question for many is what can be done to keep those in our community alive.

For some that means providing addiction treatment options, for others that means working to stop the source.

Thousands of people visit emergency rooms in Virginia each day for opioid overdoses.

Those at treatment centers in Hampton Roads know the aftermath well.

"Aftermath conjures up the guy who overdoses and dies, I don't want to say unexpectedly, but it is always a shock. It is never easy. Lives are ruined, you know," said Dr. Gene Germano, medical director and founder of the GHR Center for Addiction, Recovery and Treatment.

He says he's seen fentanyl abuse in the community increase in recent years.

"I see it on a daily basis," said Dr. Germano.

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin said fentanyl is an issue in the Commonwealth.

"I'm so tired, and heartbroken to be talking to families who've lost loved ones every single day," said Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

In response, Gov. Youngkin turned to the southern border.

"We got to stop it at the source," Youngkin said. "It's coming across the border from Mexico into the United States, up 81, up 95 into Virginia."

On June 8, approximately 100 Virginia National Guard Soldiers and Airmen departed for Texas. It comes at the request of Texas Governor Greg Abbott's request, to assist with border security for a month. The mission is part of Operation Lone Star and is expected to cost Virginia roughly $3.1 million.

"That's real money, so I take these decisions very, very carefully. But most importantly this is for the safety of Virginia," said Youngkin.

News 3 asked Homeland Security Investigation officials in Norfolk how illegal fentanyl is getting into the Commonwealth.

"We see a lot of fentanyl coming through commercial carriers such as the postal service, UPS, FedEx, DHL it's being mailed here. Large parts of our investigations are involving that," said Special Agent Eric Jones.

Jones said fentanyl is often transported across the country.

The DEA reports fentanyl's flow into the U.S. is diverse, with multiple source countries including Mexico, China, and India.

US Customs and Border Protection reports that last year, 82% of 14,104 pounds of fentanyl were detected by Customs and Border Protection at ports of entry, where officials screen returning Americans, travelers and commercial trucks. Border Patrol, which apprehends migrants who enter illegally, seized 16%.

In the meantime, doctors say recovery from opioid addiction is possible.

"We measure on each psychosocial domain," Dr. Germano said. "How are they doing on their work life, their financial life, their spiritual life, their love life, this life, that life, and you can see it improve on each level you know."

If you or someone you know is facing mental or substance abuse disorders you can call the national helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

For additional resources, visit the DEA's 'One Pill Can Kill' website.