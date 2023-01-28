Youngkin: 'we must condemn' actions shown in Tyre Nichols arrest video

RICHMOND, Va. — Gov. Glenn Youngkin responded to the release of body cam video showing five Memphis Police Department officers brutally beating 29-year-old Tyre Nichols following a traffic stop.

My statement on the deadly assault of Tyre Nichols: pic.twitter.com/qpXtRwvclO — Governor Glenn Youngkin (@GovernorVA) January 28, 2023

Police released four different video clips. One of the clips shows the initial traffic stop and struggle between officers and Nichols.

Nichols ran off as officers tried to restrain him. Another clip shows an officer arriving in a residential neighborhood as several other officers tried to restrain Nichols again.

Here's the governor's full statement:

"The hearts of Virginians and our entire nation ache tonight as we struggle with the horrible events in Memphis and grieve for Tyre Nichols and his family. The disturbing and shocking video released this evening displays incomprehensible violence towards another human being and we must condemn these heinous actions.

As we process these agonizing events, I ask those exercising their first amendment rights to do so peacefully. We will ensure Virginians' first amendment rights as we prioritize and protect the safety of the Commonwealth and all Virginians. We can choose to come together and not further the divide. We must strive each day to better our communities and treat one another with love and respect.

Suzanne and I are praying for the family of Tyre and for the continued safety of the Commonwealth, all Virginians and our men and women in law enforcement."