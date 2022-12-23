Youngkin's proposed budget amendments includes plan to merge ODU, EVSM

Governor Glenn Youngkin's proposed budget amendments for the 2023-2024 biennium includes a plan to merge two Hampton Roads schools into one.

Youngkin's budget includes a framework and timeline to merge Eastern Virginia Medical School and Old Dominion University.

Under his plan, EVMS would become the “Eastern Virginia Health Sciences Center” at ODU. That merger would take place no later than the summer of 2024.

Sentara Healthcare’s Executive Vice President of Governance and External Affairs, Aubrey Layne, said the following about the merger:

"As we look to the future of healthcare education and training, we also commend the governor for laying out his vision for the merger between Eastern Virginia Medical School (EVMS) and Old Dominion University (ODU). We look forward to working with the governor and continuing to be a supportive partner as this merger unfolds.” Aubrey Layne

Youngkin's budget proposal still needs to be approved by the general assembly.