'Your voice is your vote:' Virginia NAACP leaders organize "Souls to the Polls" event ahead of Election Day

HAMPTON, Va.— As Election Day gets closer, the Hampton Branch of the NAACP teamed up with local churches Sunday to host a voting event called 'Souls to the Polls'. It encourages church-goers to head straight to the polls after Sunday's service.

NAACP leaders said it's a historical event within the Black community.

Community leaders and supporters marched throughout Hampton Sunday, starting at First Baptist Church in Hampton and ending at the city's Registrar's Office at the old courthouse.

"Our voice is our vote," was a chant that came from the crowd.

Through the noise of chants, there's an important message.

"We want to continue on extending access for voters to be able to vote. Sunday's vote is so important" said Gaylene Kanoyton, the president of the NAACP Hampton Branch.

Kanoyton stressed the importance of the minority vote in the upcoming election.

"Your vote is your voice, and that's our motto," said Kanoyton.

Organizers to help more than 300 people cast their vote for in-person voting Sunday.

"It's a way for people to tell their neighbors, families and friends, that they need to get out and vote," said Kanoyton.

After voting, people were invited to enjoy some entertainment.

"They were able to get a Sunday dinner, listen to some music, register to vote and get information on how to vote," said Kanoyton.

With 22 more days until November 8th, Kanoyton told News 3 Souls to the Polls is open for everyone—Republicans, Democrats and Independents.

Seven Hampton City Council candidates have plans to address what they see as the city's biggest issues if elected to one of the City Council's four open seats in November.

There's also the third congressional district race between Rep. Bobby Scott (D) and Terry Namkung, and four candidates for the Hampton School Board.

The deadline to apply for a ballot by mail is October 28th, and the last day of early in-person voting is November 5th.

