YPSO Shop with the Sheriff event inspires thank you note from grieving family

YORK COUNTY, Va. - The York Poquoson Sheriff's Office recently held their Shop with the Sheriff event, and out of that, came a heartwarming moment.

“It was such a highlight of our month, our year really," said Tina Hale.

Hale lost her husband Chad, and father to their three children Lily, Maya, and Colton, to cancer on November 18. They've had a tough year.

“I’m just kind of overwhelmed from the amount of support that we’ve had from our community since their dad passed," said Hale.

Part of that community support came from the York Poquoson Sheriff's Office During their Shop with the Sheriff event.

Sgt. Steven Drackert shopped with ten-year-old Lily, and afterward received a thank you note from Tina, which reads in part, "seeing the excitement and joy on their faces while shopping made us all temporarily forget the last few weeks. It meant so much to me."

Sgt. Drackert told News 3 he was touched by the gesture.

“I think most people go into law enforcement to truly make the world a better place and help other people and I can’t think of a better way to do that than to put a smile on a face of a child at Christmas,” said Drackert.

