'YWCA represents what it means to build women:' Norfolk YWCA receives 1,500 items and $15,000 ahead of holidays

The YWCA of South Hampton Roads was chosen as the recipient of ARDX's '15 Years in Business' celebration, receiving 1,500 items of their choosing along with $15,000.

These items include a new refrigerator, a couch, picnic benches and more.

But YWCA of South Hampton Roads CEO, Michelle Ellis Young, says the donation goes beyond physical items.

"When you're in a shelter situation, you look for items that bring comfort, familiarity, and just make you feel in that moment that everything is going to be okay," she said. "Something as simple as a nice soft bath towel can be transformative for that client."

The YWCA also got to select every single item given in the donation, allowing them to better provide clients with what they really need.

"For example, ethnic hair care products are a staple for our clients. People don't think about that. It seems small but I'm telling you, it's a great gift," explained Young.

YWCA members also asked for children's toys and Xbox video games, as they not only work with women in need but their children as well.

ARDX is a minority-owned and women-owned business, which drew the company to select the YWCA of South Hampton Roads as they oftentimes work with women of color and help them improve their quality of life.

YWCA was presented with the items and funds Thursday afternoon.

"I'm about building women," said CEO and Founder of ARDX, Angela Reddix. "The YWCA represents what it means to build women. It's so important that we don't forget those that didn't have the wherewithal because of the circumstance of their life at the time."