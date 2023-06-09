Zero adoption fees for all dogs at Virginia Beach Animal Shelter

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — If you've been thinking about fostering or adopting a pet, now might be the perfect time.

The Virginia Beach Animal Shelter tweeted about a "capacity alert" on Friday.

Starting Friday, there are no adoption fees for all dogs—you just need to pay for a city license which is $7.

Cats are still $20 through the weekend.