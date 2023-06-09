Zero adoption fees for all dogs at Virginia Beach Animal Shelter

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — If you've been thinking about fostering or adopting a pet, now might be the perfect time.
The Virginia Beach Animal Shelter tweeted about a "capacity alert" on Friday.
‼️ Capacity Alert ‼️— Virginia Beach Animal Care & Adoption Center (@vbacac_shelter) June 9, 2023
Starting today - all dogs available for $0.
If you've been thinking about fostering or adopting - this is the weekend to stop by and take that next step!
Cats still $20 through the end of the weekend, as planned.#VBACAC #VirginiaBeach #Virginia pic.twitter.com/2XsPp6SnZm
Starting Friday, there are no adoption fees for all dogs—you just need to pay for a city license which is $7.
Cats are still $20 through the weekend.