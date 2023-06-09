Watch Now
News

Actions

Zero adoption fees for all dogs at Virginia Beach Animal Shelter

Bearand MawMaw.jpg
FILE Virginia Beach Animal Care and Adoption Center
Bear and MawMaw
Bearand MawMaw.jpg
Posted at 5:58 PM, Jun 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-09 17:58:26-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — If you've been thinking about fostering or adopting a pet, now might be the perfect time.

The Virginia Beach Animal Shelter tweeted about a "capacity alert" on Friday.

Starting Friday, there are no adoption fees for all dogs—you just need to pay for a city license which is $7.

Cats are still $20 through the weekend.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV