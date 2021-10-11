Zoom 360 Ultralight Jogging Strollers recalled due to fall hazard

The Joovy Zoom 360 Ultralight Jogging Strollers are being recalled due to a the chair having a fall hazard.

The stroller’s front wheel bearing can fail or detach which causes a fall and injury hazard.

Over 20 incidents have been reported where the stroller had restricted front wheel movement. 12 of the incidents were incidents where the wheel fork bearing wore through the housing and detached, with one fall resulting in bruises when the user fell onto the stroller.

This recall includes stroller’s with the SKU 8060, 8061, 8067 and 8069 and a batch number between March 2020 (03-XX-20) and October 2020 (10-XX-20).

The product was sold to independent specialty juvenile stores nationwide and online at Joovy.com, Amazon.com, BuyBuyBaby.com and Target.com from May 2020 through December 2020 for about $2.

Consumers are instructed to immediately stop using the strollers and contact the firm for a repair kit to replace the front wheel bearing.

