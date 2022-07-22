Norfolk business owner alleged of rape released on bond

NORFOLK, Va.— We're learning disturbing details about a Norfolk business owner accused of raping a woman. The restaurant owner was granted bond Thursday morning.

43-year-old Damian Livingston, the co-owner of three restaurants in Norfolk, was granted bond Thursday morning on a rape charge. You may have heard of these businesses, which include Cork and Company, Canvas, and Culture Lounge. The alleged crime happened on May 30.

In court documents, the victim of the alleged rape gave graphic details of what she says happened that night with Livingston. The woman filed the rape charge on July 7. The victim says she was drinking heavily the night of May 30 and couldn't find her car keys. The victim said that Livingston, also known as "Day Day", told the victim to get in his car and took her to a hotel room.

The victim claims it happened right at the Glass Light Hotel – according to documents, she and Livingston spent the night together. The victim says she was heavily intoxicated and when she woke up the next morning she said Livingston ripped her clothes off and then raped her.

"I was scared and confused. I was so dizzy and had trouble seeing," said the victim. Afterward, Livingston then gave the victim a robe and some money. The woman then called a friend to pick her up from the hotel.

News 3 reached out to one of Livingston's attorneys, James Broccoletti, about the hearing. He wouldn't share any details involving the case, but said, "I'm glad the court saw my client, Damian Livingston fit for bond."

A source also tells us that the victim quit shortly after the alleged rape. Livington's next court hearing is September 13, 2022.

