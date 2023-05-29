Norfolk nonprofit promotes mental wellness through art

NORFOLK, Va. - Mental health can be a tough topic, but local nonprofit Teen Care Network is hoping to break down the stereotype and create something beautiful through art.

“Art is definitely an avenue for so many people to clear their mind, to practice mindfulness, to connect," said executive director Dorian Hollingsworth.

Hollingsworth's nonprofit provides free mental health resources to teens and the community and puts on events like the one held Sunday, where people can come together.

The event allowed people to paint on a canvas whatever came to mind; topics like mindfulness and inner peace were also discussed.

“The biggest thing after the pandemic after COVID is a way for us all to get back out and connect with each other as well as take care of our psyche and our own mental health,” said Hollingsworth.

Allegra Lewis was in front of the easel Sunday. She told News 3 picking up a brush felt like a self expression of love.

"It’s a freedom, and it’s like a peace, a lot of us don’t have that and so to be able to come here and to be free with that without any judgment and to be in a space of greatness and everyone around that makes you feel comfortable with who you are it’s the best feeling ever,” said Lewis.

To read more about Teen Care Network's mission, click here.

