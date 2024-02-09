News 3's Prostate Cancer Awareness and Prevention campaign

News 3 is working with the Hampton Roads Prostate Health Forum to raise funds in support of prostate cancer education and awareness.

This cause became personal to us after our dear friend and colleague, Kurt Williams, was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2023.

You can donate using the form below. All funds go directly to the Hampton Roads Prostate Health Forum.

This campaign is a WTKR/WGNT station initiative in collaboration with the Scripps Howard Fund, a 501(c)(3) organization. Contributions to this campaign will be used to support the local Hampton Roads Prostate Health Forum and are tax deductible.

Follow Kurt's journey through diagnosis and exploration of treatment options at the links below.

News Kurt Williams takes next step in prostate cancer journey Kurt Williams

Health Kurt Williams's next step on cancer journey: Is it confined to the prostate? Kurt Williams