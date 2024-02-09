Watch Now
News 3's Prostate Cancer Awareness and Prevention campaign

Posted at 5:21 PM, Feb 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-09 17:21:41-05

News 3 is working with the Hampton Roads Prostate Health Forum to raise funds in support of prostate cancer education and awareness.

This cause became personal to us after our dear friend and colleague, Kurt Williams, was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2023.

You can donate using the form below. All funds go directly to the Hampton Roads Prostate Health Forum.

This campaign is a WTKR/WGNT station initiative in collaboration with the Scripps Howard Fund, a 501(c)(3) organization. Contributions to this campaign will be used to support the local Hampton Roads Prostate Health Forum and are tax deductible.

Follow Kurt's journey through diagnosis and exploration of treatment options at the links below.

News

Kurt Williams takes next step in prostate cancer journey

Kurt Williams
8:49 PM, Jan 17, 2024
Kurt gets results.png

Health

Kurt Williams's next step on cancer journey: Is it confined to the prostate?

Kurt Williams
5:34 PM, Jan 10, 2024
Hampton University Proton Therapy Institute

News

Prostate cancer disparities, treatments in Hampton Roads

Zak Dahlheimer
6:00 AM, Nov 02, 2022

Prostate Cancer Awareness & Prevention Campaign