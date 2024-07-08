VLBC statement in support of Biden-Harris campaign

Prev Next Patrick Semansky/AP

Posted at 4:01 PM, Jul 08, 2024

The Virginia Legislative Black Caucus issued the following statement supporting the candidacy of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris: "As a Caucus whose focus is on the good of the Commonwealth and 9 million Virginians, our decision to support Joe Biden and Kamala Harris is based solely on shared policy positions, which will continue to grow our economy and build a country with viable futures for our youth.







As policy makers, we need support and allies at every level to truly deliver for constituents across the country. This administration has ushered in historic economic and job growth, record unemployment, and long overdue investments in healthcare coverage and our infrastructure. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have demonstrated their values. They have fought for and won policies that protect real, working class people from exploitative corporate interests in the pharmaceutical industry, overwhelming student debt, and the threats our changing climate brings.







This administration has proven that they care for the millions of Virginians who voted them into office. The person who we elevate to lead us as a nation must have respect for the democratic process that empowers them to make decisions for the good of the people. The only candidate we trust with this responsibility is Joe Biden.







The choice is between two visions. A second Trump presidency would set us back a generation. We have full faith that a second Biden presidency would keep us moving forward." Virginia Legislative Black Caucus

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.