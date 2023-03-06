'One of the best years:' Oyster season extended for some parts of Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - The oyster population in Virginia is on the rebound, according to the Virginia Marine Resources Commission (VRMC).

The VRMC recently extended the March oyster season by two weeks, allowing oystermen more time to rake in profits.

“It’ll be a big help," said oysterman Josh West.

West has been harvesting oysters in the Gloucester area for 20 years. He tells News 3 he's personally witnessed improvements in the oyster population.

“I’ve seen it bad, where you’ve had to work all day, put the time limit in to 2 o clock and you couldn’t catch the 16 bushels, but this year has been one of the best years I’ve ever seen,” said West.

The Chesapeake Bay Foundation (CBF) released their 2022 State of the Bay report earlier this year; in it, the watershed received a D+ grade, but there was one positive.

“One of the successes that we are seeing that’s reflected in the report is a growing sort of rebound is our oyster populations,” said Virginia director Peggy Sanner.

Researchers at CBF pointed to lower mortality rates from disease and predators as one of the reasons the population may be increasing.

“We have a wild oyster population that still provides important livelihood for many of our waterman,” said Sanner.

West said he is proof that oysters can pay the bills. He tells News 3 he's seen a 25% increase in profits.

“I wish I could do it every day of the year," West said. "I love doing it, and the money’s been good for the oysters, lot of people eating a lot of oysters.”